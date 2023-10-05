|
05.10.2023 12:38:00
Until EPR Properties Fixes This Problem, Conservative Income Investors Should Stay Away
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has an interesting focus on experiential real estate. That includes things as varied as ski resorts and amusement parks. For more aggressive investors, the stock's huge 7.9% dividend yield will probably be very enticing. But that high yield is also an indication of the risk that comes with EPR's unique focus. Here's why conservative investors will probably want to stay away for now.Before getting into the big negative for EPR, it is worth giving the real estate investment trust (REIT) some credit. Indeed, it has earned it. The fact is that owning properties specifically designed to bring people together in a group setting was a terrible focus in 2020 as the coronavirus started to spread around the world. Economies were basically shut down, and people were asked to practice social distancing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
