26.10.2022 16:00:00
Unum Dental Network: New name, same great access to in-network care
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is the time when millions of U.S. workers enroll in employee benefits. While some employers may offer dental benefits for the first time this enrollment season, it's important for people to check if their dentist is in-network to get the most out of their plan.
To help cover more people and ensure they receive the best dental care, providers should consider partnering with a trusted dental benefits expert, like Unum.
"People want easy-to-use benefits and providers want an easily recognizable network," said Stacia Almquist, vice president of Network & Market Development at Unum Group. "With the simplified change to Unum Dental Network, we can continue to deliver the best experience for everyone."
Why Unum Dental Network?
Supported by plans offered through Unum and Colonial Life dental, Unum Dental Network has over 120,000 in-network providers and insures over 800,000 people nationally.
Access to in-network care helps members reduce out-of-pocket expenses. And with dedicated network recruiters, Unum continues to:
- Actively recruit dentists into the fast-growing national PPO network
- Recruit dentists most visited by current members
- Provide value with greater access to in-network care
Providers can join the Unum Dental Network to grow their practice and simplify business with access to more patients, easy claim filing options, and online tools to reduce administrative tasks.
About Unum Group
Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere®.
Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-dental-network-new-name-same-great-access-to-in-network-care-301659926.html
SOURCE Unum Group
