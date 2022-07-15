|
Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of its common stock
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 15, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock to be paid August 19, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022.
ABOUT UNUM
Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.
