Unum Group Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $392.9 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $367.3 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $408.8 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.11 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $392.9 Mln. vs. $367.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.98 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q2): $3.11 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.