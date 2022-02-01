Unum Group Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $159.7 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $135.4 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $182.0 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.2% to $2.98 billion from $4.27 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $159.7 Mln. vs. $135.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $2.98 Bln vs. $4.27 Bln last year.