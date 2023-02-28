|
Unum Group to present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney along with EVP and CFO, Steve Zabel, will represent the company at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference.
McKenney and Zabel are scheduled to speak at the conference at 1:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. They will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.
ABOUT UNUM GROUP
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $7.9 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.
