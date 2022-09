UOB Kay Hian fined S$375,000 over failure to comply with business conduct requirements

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

BROKERAGE firm UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) was on Wednesday (Aug 31) fined S$375,000 for failing to comply with business conduct requirements under the Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations, as well as anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) requirements listed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).