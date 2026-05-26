Deckers Outdoor Aktie
WKN: 894298 / ISIN: US2435371073
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26.05.2026 13:15:00
Up 1,000% the Past Decade, Is Deckers Outdoor Stock Still a Buy as Ugg and Hoka Sales Remain Strong?
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) has been a compelling investment story over the past decade, with its share price up more than 1,000% during that stretch. However, despite continued solid sales growth, the stock has largely been running in place this year and is down nearly 20% over the past year. It's also down more than half from its January 2025 highs.Let's dig into the footwear company's latest results to see if now is the time to buy the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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