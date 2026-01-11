IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
11.01.2026 13:15:00
Up 1,200%, Should You Buy IonQ Right Now?
IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) share price gains over the past three years have been impressive. The stock price is up more than 1,200% since the beginning of 2023, and its shareholders are no doubt hoping the good times will continue through 2026 and beyond.But is it a good time for investors to jump on board with this popular quantum computing stock, or is it best to sit this one out? I believe investors would be better off avoiding IonQ stock for several key reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
