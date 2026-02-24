Western Digital Aktie

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

24.02.2026 23:41:00

Up 1,250% in 1 Year, Is Sandisk the Best AI Stock to Invest in Right Now?

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) began its second stint as a public company when Western Digital spun it off in February 2025 -- and it has gotten off to a good start, to say the least. Over the past 12 months (ending Feb. 19), Sandisk's stock is up 1,250%, making it the best-performing S&P 500 component over that span.Like many other tech companies, Sandisk's recent success comes down to one thing: artificial intelligence (AI). That surging business has given Sandisk a boost that I'm sure few would've anticipated just a few years ago. With the hot streak Sandisk is on, could it be the best AI stock to invest in right now? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
