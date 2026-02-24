Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
24.02.2026 23:41:00
Up 1,250% in 1 Year, Is Sandisk the Best AI Stock to Invest in Right Now?
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) began its second stint as a public company when Western Digital spun it off in February 2025 -- and it has gotten off to a good start, to say the least. Over the past 12 months (ending Feb. 19), Sandisk's stock is up 1,250%, making it the best-performing S&P 500 component over that span.Like many other tech companies, Sandisk's recent success comes down to one thing: artificial intelligence (AI). That surging business has given Sandisk a boost that I'm sure few would've anticipated just a few years ago. With the hot streak Sandisk is on, could it be the best AI stock to invest in right now? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!