Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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08.04.2026 00:15:00
Up 1,460% Since 2024, Is It Too Late to Buy This Quantum Computing Leader?
While artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage in the tech investing realm right now, quantum computing is the next emerging technology. Quantum computing could change what technologies are feasible, including some aspects of AI. If it can successfully be developed to commercial viability, this technology will take the world by storm, and investors will want to be positioned to take advantage of its growth years in advance of when it actually occurs, as the market will price huge anticipated growth into shares as that hoped-for success gets closer.Indeed, many quantum computing stocks have already experienced huge run-ups, including D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). Since the start of 2024, D-Wave's stock is up an incredible 1,460%. While that sounds like an impressive gain (and it is), at its peak last fall, D-Wave was up nearly 5,000%. This makes me wonder if the stock could return to that peak in the near future.Is it too late to buy D-Wave Quantum's stock? Or is now a perfect time?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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