25.08.2023 11:46:00
Up 100% This Year, Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on a tear, with its stock price roughly doubling since the start of 2023. Investors have reacted positively toward macroeconomic tailwinds and continued top-line growth. That said, a high valuation and rising competition are potential challenges for the automaker. Let's weigh the pros and cons of investing in the stock. While Tesla's shares are booming on a year-to-date basis, they have given up some gains following weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The results, reported on July 19, were great from a top-line perspective. Revenue rocketed 47% year over year, driven by continued growth in vehicle production and delivery (up a whopping 83%). But many investors may have been disappointed by the bottom line. While Tesla's revenue increased sharply, this did not translate to improved profitability. Income from operations fell 3% to $2.4 billion, driven by rising competition in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, which is pressuring Tesla and other automakers to slash prices.
