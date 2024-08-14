|
14.08.2024 12:35:00
Up 10% in 1 Day, Is It Too Late to Buy Eli Lilly Stock?
With shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) temporarily jumping more than 10% on Aug. 8 following its earnings report for the second quarter, it's easy to conclude that the company's spate of good performance is destined to continue forever.But is there evidence to actually support that assertion, or is it a mirage masking an investment that's sure to burn investors who buy in right now? There's at least one argument in favor of each of those perspectives.One reason it's not too late to buy this stock is that Eli Lilly is making more money than it expected to at the start of the year. Management raised revenue guidance to a ceiling of $46.6 billion, or a huge 38% anticipated growth from last year's levels. Plus, it raised its minimum earnings per share (EPS) guidance by a solid 15%, to $15.10. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Eli Lilly wird zuversichtlicher - Eli Lilly-Aktie im Höhenrausch (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.24
|ROUNDUP 2/Dank Abnehmmittel: Eli Lilly erhöht Jahresziele erneut - Kurssprung (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.24
|Ausblick: Eli Lilly and vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly and-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Eli Lilly and stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eli Lillymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|848,80
|0,56%