|
30.05.2024 10:10:00
Up 125% for the Year, Is MicroStrategy Still a Buy?
There's no denying that MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has been on an incredible run recently. For the year, the stock is up more than 125%. And over the past 12 months, MicroStrategy is up more than 442%.A lot of that performance has to do with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), of course. MicroStrategy is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world, and the company's stratospheric stock gains have largely been a result of Bitcoin's strong performance. As long as Bitcoin soars upward, the thinking goes, MicroStrategy will follow. But is the case for buying MicroStrategy still that simple? Let's take a closer look.First and foremost, investors need to be aware of the entirely new market dynamic created by the launch of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. The new ETFs have been fantastic news for Bitcoin, sending it to a new all-time high of $73,750 in mid-March. And with MicroStrategy holding over 1% of all Bitcoin in the world, this upward momentum has had a very positive impact on MicroStrategy's stock price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
28.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem MicroStrategy-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite startet mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.24
|MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme in den MSCI World-Index (finanzen.at)
|
24.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine MicroStrategy-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MicroStrategy Inc
|1 448,00
|-3,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.