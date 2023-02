Up 128%, This Renewable Energy Stock Is Still a Great Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are tearing higher despite some weak financial results recently. But investors are seeing growth pick up and improved margins on the horizon. Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why he's still bullish on this hot stock in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2023.Continue reading