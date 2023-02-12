|
12.02.2023 13:10:00
Up 130%: Is There Still Time to Buy This Scorching AI Stock?
Investors are on a seemingly endless chase, looking for the next big thing. Artificial intelligence (AI) appears to be Wall Street's hottest topic in 2023. As technology's most prominent companies embrace AI, investors scramble for exposure, buying up several artificial intelligence stocks.Count AI software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) among them; shares are up roughly 130% over the past month alone. But knowing the difference between emotionally driven price movement and price action driven by solid fundamentals is an important distinction. Below, I'll show you which category C3.ai falls into.Artificial intelligence is a pretty ambiguous term for as hot a topic as it's become; different AI companies do different things. It seems the most common use for AI today is to digest data better and analyze it to improve decision making in organizations. C3.ai offers a range of AI-powered software applications for enterprises and governments.Continue reading
