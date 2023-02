Up 14% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been quite the start to the year for the Nasdaq 100, as it is up 14%. That run-up might scare some investors away from the index, but they should look deeper than the headline numbers.It can be useful to see how much room the highest-weighted companies in the index have to run before judging if it is worth owning. So let's look inside the Nasdaq 100 to see if it's still a buy after its incredible start to 2023.Although the Nasdaq 100 started off hot, it has only returned to a level last seen in September 2022. In fact, it's still down 24% from its all-time high. This makes it a consideration for investors, but the companies inside also look attractive.Continue reading