|
04.12.2022 11:15:00
Up 14% This Year, Is Ulta Beauty Stock Still a Buy for 2023?
In a year when so many stocks have been dragged down by the bear market, it's a pleasant surprise to find a business that has not only beaten the market but is actually up for the year. That's exactly what we have with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA).Year to date, Ulta is up 14% while the S&P 500 is down 15%. If we zoom out, the numbers are even more impressive. Since its debut on the public markets, Ulta has outpaced the S&P 500 by more than 1,300%. These results could make investors think they've missed the boat on this stock, but that's not the case.Continue reading
