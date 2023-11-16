|
Up 151%, Is This $8 Billion Crypto a Magnificent Play on the Artificial Intelligence Boom?
One of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet right now is Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which is up 151% year to date. Over the past 30 days alone, this crypto is 89% higher.Based on its recent performance, Chainlink, with a market cap just south of $8 billion, is close to breaking into the ranks of the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world.This recent performance is certainly impressive, but there could be even better days ahead. That's because Chainlink might just be the one large-cap crypto best poised to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Let's dig in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
