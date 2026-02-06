Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
06.02.2026 05:05:00
Up 15% This Year, Is Costco Stock a Buy?
The market is on edge year to date, to say the least. As of this writing, the S&P 500's return so far in 2026 is about flat. But that stat doesn't show the carnage in some corners of the market. Many software-as-a-service stocks, for instance, have been crushed. In recent trading days, the market seems to be losing its appetite for riskier growth stocks and is instead turning to steadier, more durable companies like Costco (NASDAQ: COST).Shares of membership-based wholesale retailer Costco have risen about 15% year to date, crushing the market, as investors appreciate the company's ability to consistently grow in just about any environment. Its combination of low prices, a membership model, and a large share of sales from everyday essentials that keep its members coming back exemplifies the type of business investors appreciate during periods of uncertainty.Is the stock's momentum in 2026 just the start? Or, put another way, is Costco stock a buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
