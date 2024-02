Up 168% in the Past Year, This Little-Known Trucking Stock Still Looks Like a Magnificent Buy

The transportation and trucking industry isn't getting a lot of attention from investors these days. That's not surprising.There's an artificial intelligence (AI) boom going on in the tech sector, and the industrial economy has been sluggish, as we saw from results at shipping powerhouses like UPS and FedEx, both of which offered weak guidance in their recent earnings reports due primarily to factors outside of their control.However, those headwinds didn't stop XPO (NYSE: XPO) from delivering a blockbuster earnings report last Wednesday as shares of the less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping provider jumped 18.9% as its fourth-quarter results blew past expectations. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel