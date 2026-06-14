Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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14.06.2026 16:48:00
Up 18% in 2026, Is Coca-Cola a Buy at an All-Time High?
To paraphrase one of Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) old jingles, Coke is it these days, hitting a fresh high on Thursday. The beverage stock has risen 18% in 2026, roughly doubling the market's year-to-date return. The good news is, it's probably not too late to buy the king of pop.There's a lot to like when it comes to Coca-Cola, even at its all-time high. The seller of syrup and bottling rights is a money machine, offloading production and fulfillment costs to local distributors. Its trailing net margin of 27.8% is a 15-year high. Put another way, for every $100 it's generating in revenue, $27.80 makes its way to the bottom line.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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