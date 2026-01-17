Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
17.01.2026 13:00:00
Up 19% in 1 Day, Is This Leading Privacy Coin Still Something to Avoid?
When an asset jumps in just a few days, it's all too common for people to assume that they're simply too late to get any more upside. Worse, some investors treat an asset's price flying as a trigger to buy more than what's advisable. That reflex is especially dangerous in crypto, where prices frequently get quite far ahead of reality, only to trip over it and leave buyers with brutal losses.On that note, the privacy coin Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) just delivered exactly that temptation on a silver platter, with a steep multi-day run. Monero's price rose by a shocking 19% on Jan. 12, and then jump again on Jan. 13, making for a 44% gain in just five days. (To be sure, the crypto surrendered some of those gains in the following days.) In the past, many commentators, including yours truly, have argued that it's a better idea to avoid this coin than to buy it. Is that still a smart move, or has something fundamentally changed about this asset that makes it a buy despite its soaring price?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!