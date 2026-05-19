Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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19.05.2026 20:03:00
Up 19% in 2026, Is Walmart Stock a Buy Before Thursday's Earnings?
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reports its fiscal first quarter of 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, and shares have already had a year worth watching. As of this writing, the stock is up almost 18% in 2026, recently brushing a 52-week high of $134.69. For comparison, the S&P 500 is up only about 6% year to date.That kind of move, however, introduces valuation risk: expectations are now elevated, too. The retail giant's stock trades in the mid-40s as a multiple of the midpoint of management's full-year fiscal 2027 non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings-per-share guidance. For a company growing total revenue in the mid-single digits, that is not a modest valuation.So with the report just days away, is the stock a buy here? Or is it better to wait?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Walmart
|19.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|115,72
|0,14%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|10 970,00
|1,01%