Walmart Aktie

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WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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19.05.2026 20:03:00

Up 19% in 2026, Is Walmart Stock a Buy Before Thursday's Earnings?

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reports its fiscal first quarter of 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, and shares have already had a year worth watching. As of this writing, the stock is up almost 18% in 2026, recently brushing a 52-week high of $134.69. For comparison, the S&P 500 is up only about 6% year to date.That kind of move, however, introduces valuation risk: expectations are now elevated, too. The retail giant's stock trades in the mid-40s as a multiple of the midpoint of management's full-year fiscal 2027 non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings-per-share guidance. For a company growing total revenue in the mid-single digits, that is not a modest valuation.So with the report just days away, is the stock a buy here? Or is it better to wait?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Walmart 115,72 0,14% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 10 970,00 1,01% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

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