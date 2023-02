Up 200%, Is Carvana Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Up almost 200% year to date, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is one of many beaten-down stocks posting a significant recovery in 2023. But investors shouldn't be tempted by the rally. Carvana's existential challenges remain -- and that includes its cash burn and general weakness in the used car industry. The company could easily give back all of its recent gains. Let's have a closer look. Carvana is a used-car dealership that aims to disrupt the industry with its unique online business model. Like many e-commerce-related stocks, it soared amid the stay-at-home boom in 2020 and 2021 before giving back most of its gains in the later-pandemic period. Management's decision to over-expand could take some of the blame. But Carvana faces a much more serious challenge with the tightening macroeconomic environment. Continue reading