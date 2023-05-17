|
17.05.2023 12:05:00
Up 20% in 12 Months, Is ExxonMobil Really a Buy?
The energy sector is highly cyclical, which is one of the most important things that investors need to understand before jumping into it. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a giant in the industry, but it isn't immune to the normal ups and downs of energy prices. And that's why the stock's nearly 20% rise over the past year is something to consider before buying it today.Exxon is one of a relatively small number of energy companies known as integrated energy giants. There are multiple reasons for this, including the company's massive $430 billion market cap. But to put it simply, its operations span the globe and run through the entire value chain of the energy sector, from production to processing. The stock is, generally speaking, a fairly conservative way to invest in the sector, given its inherent industry diversification.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|10 135,00
|2,08%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|97,37
|0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.