30.11.2022 15:15:00
Up 20% in the Last Month, Is It Time to Buy Home Depot Stock?
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) posted a solid third quarter, reflecting steady demand for home improvement projects amid an economic slowdown. The retailer also reaffirmed its guidance for the year, reassuring investors that it's on track to finish 2022 as expected.With plenty of homeowners still not back to the office five days a week and spending ample time at home, this consumer discretionary stock looks positioned to gain even more dominance in the home improvement market. But is it currently a buy?The company delivered $38.9 billion in revenue for the third quarter, up 5.6% year over year. Same-store sales (comps) saw a 4.3% rise. CEO Ted Decker cited strength across most of Home Depot's departments and solid growth among pro and do-it-yourself customers.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
