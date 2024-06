Up 218%, Is AST SpaceMobile a Buy Now?

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has been a top-performing stock over the past month, but is the stock a buy? Travis Hoium digs into the business and recent announcements in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 3, 2024. The video was published on June 3, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel