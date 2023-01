Up 21% in 2023, Is ASML Stock Ready for a Comeback?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the realm of semiconductor stocks, investors often overlook ASML (NASDAQ: ASML). However, as the manufacturer of the machines that make the most cutting-edge chips, it plays an essential role in the advancement of today's chip technology.Like other tech stocks, ASML fell into bear market territory in 2022. But ASML has since surged 21% higher in 2023. Now investors will have to decide whether to buy into the rally. Let's take a closer look at how to approach ASML stock moving forward.For some investors, ASML may be the most essential company they do not know. It is the only maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines, which help manufacture the most advanced semiconductors in the world. Companies that use ASML's EUV tech include Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung, and Intel, which hopes to foster its comeback on the backs of these machines.Continue reading