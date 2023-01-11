|
11.01.2023 15:06:01
Up 22% in This Bear Market, Is Diamondback Energy Still a Winner?
The S&P 500 ended 2022 down 20% from its peak in early January, putting it in a bear market. Most stocks succumbed to the bear market and ended the year down sharply. However, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) bucked that trend. Its stock price rose more than 22% from the start of the bear market to the end of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled the oil stock's outperformance and whether it can continue winning. Diamondback Energy cashed in on higher crude oil prices last year. The oil company produced a record $1.3 billion of free cash flow during the second quarter as oil prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It continued its free-cash-flow gusher in the third quarter, producing another $1.2 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!