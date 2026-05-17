Honeywell Aktie
WKN: 870153 / ISIN: US4385161066
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17.05.2026 02:00:00
Up 231%, Is RTX Proving Why It Was a Mistake for Honeywell to Replace RTX in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) made headlines on May 14 after closing above 50,000. But the Dow would be even higher if Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) hadn't replaced Raytheon Technologies -- now RTX (NYSE: RTX) -- on Aug. 31, 2020. The change was part of a broader shake-up that swapped Salesforce for ExxonMobil and Amgen for Pfizer.Between Aug. 31, 2020, and market close on May 14, Honeywell has delivered a mere 56.2% total return, compared with RTX's whopping 231.1%.Here's why Honeywell was added to the Dow, why it has failed to live up to expectations, why its spinoffs could unlock growth, and why the index can sometimes make changes that don't pan out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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