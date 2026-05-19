Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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20.05.2026 01:30:00
Up 23%, Should You Buy Broadcom Stock?
Up until recently, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) was having a poor 2026. The stock declined by roughly 15% from January through March, only to begin a surge in April that has shares sitting up 23% year to date. However, Broadcom stock has been a remarkable investment for years now, up a staggering 860% over the past five years alone.Investors who passed on buying the recent dip may be kicking themselves, but it's not necessarily too late to buy the stock if you're willing to hold shares for a while. After all, buying the dip over the past five years has continued to work in your favor.Here's why Broadcom is likely still worth buying, despite its recent run-up to yet another all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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