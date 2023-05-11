Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 11:30:00

Up 25%, Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) disappointed investors last year. Rising inflation and the general economic environment hurt earnings -- and the company even reported its first annual net loss in almost a decade. As for stock performance, Amazon finished the year in the doldrums with nearly a 50% decline.Since then, the e-commerce and cloud computing giant has cut costs, improved productivity, and reported progress along the road to recovery. Meanwhile, investors are returning to the stock, as shares have gained about 25% so far this year.Is Amazon stock still a buy at these levels? Let's find out.Continue reading
