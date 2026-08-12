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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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12.08.2026 19:18:00

Up 26% Since July 29, Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has been on quite a run since the company reported its results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2026 (which ended June 30). Microsoft delivered those results after the close of trading on July 29, and investors sent the stock skyrocketing the following day. They have continued bidding the stock higher, and it's now up by an impressive 26% since the report came out. That's a huge run in a short time frame, and for a company as large as Microsoft, it may make investors feel like they've missed the boat. So, is it too late to buy shares for now? Or is this rally an indication of something new?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 26 040,00 -1,81% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 428,15 -0,52% Microsoft Corp.

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