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30.04.2026 17:17:00

Up 27% in 1 Month, Amazon Is Now the Best-Performing "Magnificent Seven" Stock in 2026. 2 Reasons Why It's a Buy in May, and 1 Reason to Avoid.

In just one month, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has gone from a double-digit negative year-to-date (YTD) decline to a 14.4% YTD gain as of market close on April 24. Amazon is now outperforming its "Magnificent Seven" peers Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla, plus the Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500.Even when factoring in Amazon's stellar 2026 performance, it has still underperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in that period, Amazon has grown its earnings rapidly. In fact, Amazon is now consistently profitable, making it easier to evaluate it on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis rather than just price-to-sales. It sports a 34 forward P/E ratio, which is reasonable for a high-growth leader in cloud computing infrastructure and online retail.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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