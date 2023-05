Up 27% In 2023, Is It Safe to Invest In the Nasdaq Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After enduring the fourth-worst year in its history, the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ: NDAQ) index is roaring back to life. The tech-heavy index finished out 2022 with losses of nearly 33%, its steepest loss since 2008. But as of May 18, the Nasdaq 100 was up 27% year to date in 2023. The index has now recovered about half of its losses. Still, you may be wondering whether these gains will continue -- or if the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 will come tumbling down again. Keep reading to learn whether it's safe to invest in the Nasdaq 100 right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading