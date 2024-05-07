|
07.05.2024 17:29:00
Up 291% in a Year, This Hot Stock's Growth Is Just Getting Started
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) continues to be one of the hottest stocks on the market, and investors recently got an idea of where the company is seeing growth. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights the company's marketplace progress and gives an overview of why crypto trading is only a small piece of the company's upside.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 4, 2024. The video was published on May 6, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!