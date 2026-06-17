Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
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17.06.2026 18:05:00
Up 30% in 1 Month, Is Dutch Bros Stock Still a Strong Buy Before July?
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) stock has been a disappointment over the past year, but the market has finally started to recognize the opportunity, and it has soared 30% over the past month.The coffee shop chain is in high-growth mode, and it has a compelling long-term opportunity. Is it still a strong buy right now?Dutch Bros has cultivated a mass following by popularizing its innovative beverages and offering speed and convenience throughout its 1,000-plus store network, most of which are mostly drive-thru only stores. It's far from "another coffee chain," with exclusive drinks that make it borderline a coffee shop and a distinct brand identity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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