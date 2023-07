Up 31% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After plunging in 2022, the Nasdaq has come back in a big way this year. Through July 11, the tech-heavy index is up 31% for 2023, easily outpacing both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.The Nasdaq has surged as many of the biggest tech stocks entered the year at unusually low valuations after falling during the bear market in 2022. And excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) has also supercharged the tech sector as investors are angling for a piece of what many think will be the next transformative technology.But after the tech-centric index has already rallied so far this year, is it still safe to invest in the Nasdaq? Let's consider a few things before making a big buy.Continue reading