Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.02.2026 01:30:00

Up 326%, Should You Buy Micron Technology Right Now?

The share price of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been on a stellar run in the past year, rising an incredible 326% and outpacing the 16% gain in the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index over the same period.Investors may now be wondering whether it makes sense to buy this high-flying semiconductor stock. That's precisely what this article aims to find out by taking a closer look at Micron's prospects and valuation.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Nachrichten