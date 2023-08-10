|
10.08.2023 15:15:00
Up 34% in 2023, Is the Nasdaq Safe to Invest in Right Now?
For many tech companies and their investors, 2022 was a challenging year. All three major indexes finished the year down, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the way in the wrong direction, dropping around 33%. Now, the story has completely changed.The Nasdaq Composite, which tracks all stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, is up 34% for 2023 through Aug. 8. The rebound has been fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) and signs pointing to the country's economic recovery being smoother than first anticipated.Considering how much the Nasdaq has surged this year, some investors are skeptical about investing in it, fearing a correction any minute now. That's a fair concern, but there's a better approach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
