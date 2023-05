Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Tesla a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Owning shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) can be a roller-coaster ride, and the last 12 months have been no exception. Tesla shares plummeted in 2022, but this year, they've come roaring back to life and are up 39% year to date.So, given the current uncertainties in the electric vehicle (EV) market -- and the stock market overall -- is now the right time to load up on shares of the EV giant? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading