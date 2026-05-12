Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
12.05.2026 15:55:00
Up 373%, Is ExxonMobil Proving Why It Was a Mistake for Salesforce to Replace ExxonMobil in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) underwent a major shake-up on Aug. 31, 2020, with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) replacing ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), swapping Amgen in for Pfizer, and Honeywell International for Raytheon Technologies (now RTX).Fast forward to market close on May 11, 2026, and ExxonMobil has produced a staggering 373% total return (gains plus dividends) while investors who bought Salesforce on Aug. 31, 2020, have seen their investment lose over a third of its value.Here's why Salesforce replaced ExxonMobil, why the Dow gets it wrong sometimes, the pitfalls of getting caught up in trends, and why ExxonMobil is an excellent buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Inc
|
29.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Dow von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Dow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Dow-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Ausblick: Dow legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.26
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 gibt am Montagmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26