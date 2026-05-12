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WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

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12.05.2026 15:55:00

Up 373%, Is ExxonMobil Proving Why It Was a Mistake for Salesforce to Replace ExxonMobil in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) underwent a major shake-up on Aug. 31, 2020, with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) replacing ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), swapping Amgen in for Pfizer, and Honeywell International for Raytheon Technologies (now RTX).Fast forward to market close on May 11, 2026, and ExxonMobil has produced a staggering 373% total return (gains plus dividends) while investors who bought Salesforce on Aug. 31, 2020, have seen their investment lose over a third of its value.Here's why Salesforce replaced ExxonMobil, why the Dow gets it wrong sometimes, the pitfalls of getting caught up in trends, and why ExxonMobil is an excellent buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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