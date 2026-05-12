NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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12.05.2026 05:30:00
Up 377%, Is Intel Proving Why It Was a Mistake for Nvidia to Replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
When Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) in November 1999, it was a sign of the tech industry's rising importance to the U.S. stock market -- Intel and another new addition, Microsoft, were the first two stocks from the tech-heavy Nasdaq exchange to join the DJIA.When Intel was replaced in the Dow by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in November 2024, the chipmaker had lost not only market share and prestige, but also 65% of its stock value since the peak it reached in 2000 just before the dot-com bust. But Intel has since proved the doubters wrong. Up more than 240% year to date and about 377% since being kicked out of the Dow, Intel has now easily eclipsed its previous high. At recent prices, Intel sports a market cap of more than $640 billion -- making it the 15th most valuable S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) component. What's more, Nvidia has only gained 46% since being added to the Dow, far less than Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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