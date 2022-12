Up 3% During a Rough Year, Is Melco Resorts Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With its share price up 3% year to date, Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO) has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 index, which has fallen 20% over the period. That said, the company is far from a safe investment. Let's explore why regulatory uncertainty in China and weak financials could cause the casino operator to underperform over the long term.Founded in 2004, Melco Resorts is a Hong Kong–based casino and resort operator. It focuses on the Asian market, with its largest properties in Manila, the Philippines, and Macao, China -- a city that was the gaming capital of the world before the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all tourism hotspots, Macao faced a catastrophic dip in arrivals during the crisis. But unlike other destinations, such as Las Vegas, it has been very slow to recover. Melco's third-quarter results highlight the severity of the problem. Continue reading