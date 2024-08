Up 400%, This Unstoppable Growth Stock Could Keep Flying. Is It Time to Buy Hand Over Fist?

When you see that a stock with returns that blow away the rest of the market, it's understandable that software or biotechnology may be the first thing that comes to mind.However, what if I told you that an under-the-radar insurance company called Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) has generated a total return of more than 400% during the past five years?Kinsale has carved out a unique position in an otherwise competitive insurance landscape, and even after its run-up, this still looks like an incredible time to get in on the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool