Up 42% in 2023, This Airline Stock Can Keep Climbing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With fuel prices moderating compared to 2022 and travel demand remaining quite strong, 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for U.S. airlines. Airline stocks have responded, particularly shares of the three biggest carriers that dominate the industry.Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock has already risen 42% since the beginning of 2023 as investors have grown more optimistic. With shares having pulled back in the past few days despite a massive earnings beat, this could be a great time to buy Delta stock.Three weeks ago, Delta raised its earnings forecast at an investor event. The company boosted its Q2 adjusted EPS guidance by $0.25, to a new range of $2.25 to $2.50.Continue reading