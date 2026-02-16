TriMas Aktie

WKN DE: A0MSDG / ISIN: US8962152091

16.02.2026 18:09:01

Up 50% in One Year: Why a Fund Cut $5 Million in TriMas Stock but Held Onto a 3% Position

On February 12, 2026, Barington Companies Management reported selling 143,900 shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS), an estimated $5.02 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a new SEC filing.In a quarterly disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2026, Barington Companies Management reported selling 143,900 shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the period’s average unadjusted closing price, was $5.02 million. The value of the fund's TriMas position fell by $5.98 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both trading activity and market price movement.TriMas is a diversified manufacturer with a global presence, serving multiple end markets through specialized product lines. Its strategy emphasizes innovation in packaging and aerospace fasteners, leveraging established brands and engineering expertise to address evolving customer needs. The company’s broad product portfolio and focus on operational efficiency support a competitive position in the packaging and industrial components sectors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
