16.11.2022 14:50:00
Up 58% in 6 Months, Is InMode Stock Still a Bargain Buy?
One of the tricks to bargain buys is that they tend to stop being bargains once enough people notice. On that note, shares of the Israeli medical aesthetics company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) are up by more than 58% in the last six months, despite the market being flat and concerns about rising interest rates ravaging similar growth stocks.If you're looking for exposure to growth at an acceptable price, there's reason to believe you'll still be getting a decent deal with InMode shares. Here's why.InMode's claim to fame is its minimally invasive devices for performing skin-tightening and fat-burning beauty treatments that aren't as burdensome for patients as other approaches like plastic surgery. It has a cornucopia of different hardware products, and customers create recurring cash flows for the company when they buy a device because they will also need to buy consumables and maintenance services for it.Continue reading
