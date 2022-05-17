Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.05.2022 12:21:00
Up 600% in 10 Years, Here's Why Apple Stock Is Still So Cheap
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the few major tech stocks that have held up during the Nasdaq Composite bear market. Yet even Apple is now down over 20% from its all-time high as its share price dipped below $140 on Thursday for the first time since June 2021. While it's true that Apple customers may be less inclined to upgrade their devices to the latest models during a recession, there's no denying that Apple's consistent growth and profitability should continue for decades to come. Despite being one of the better-performing tech stocks, up over sixfold in the last 10 years, here's why Apple stock is still surprisingly cheap. And why now may finally be a good time to take a bite out of Apple stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.22
|Apple Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.21
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.10.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|Apple Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|139,82
|-0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung trotz Inflationssorgen: Dow stärker -- ATX und DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asien letztlich mit Kursgewinnen - Kursfeuerwerk in Hongkong
Die US-Börsen erholen sich am Dienstag etwas von ihren jüngsten Verlusten. Der Dienstagshandel am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zieht deutlich an. In Fernost ging es an den Aktienmärkten nach oben.